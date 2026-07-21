Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 440.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,625 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 310,193 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Salesforce were worth $71,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Salesforce by 410.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 148 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $173.82 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.32 and a 1 year high of $274.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is 20.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued an "equal weight" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday. CLSA initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.13.

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Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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