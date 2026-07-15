Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,156 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Salesforce to a "negative" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Phillip Securities downgraded Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Salesforce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $171.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.68. The firm has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.32 and a 1 year high of $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here