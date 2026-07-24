Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,677 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 2.2% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $52,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,659,217 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,363,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,302 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Pincus Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP now owns 6,059 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.9% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. CLSA assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Salesforce from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.51.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $156.97 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.32 and a twelve month high of $274.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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