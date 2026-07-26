Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,659 shares of the CRM provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Salesforce by 410.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 148 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce Stock Up 4.3%

NYSE:CRM opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $274.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Trending Headlines about Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded it a $1.6 billion, three-year agreement to help modernize veteran care and services through its Missionforce platform, a major enterprise and government win that could support future revenue growth. Article Title

Salesforce said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded it a to help modernize veteran care and services through its Missionforce platform, a major enterprise and government win that could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Salesforce as part of a broader rally in enterprise software tied to government AI deals , suggesting investors are rewarding the company’s AI-driven growth story and large-addressable-market opportunity. Article Title

Market commentary highlighted Salesforce as part of a broader rally in enterprise software tied to , suggesting investors are rewarding the company’s AI-driven growth story and large-addressable-market opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Salesforce also announced equity awards for new employees joining from the acquisitions of Qualified and MeshMesh , reinforcing that the company is still using M&A and talent integration to expand its product capabilities. Article Title

Salesforce also announced equity awards for new employees joining from the acquisitions of , reinforcing that the company is still using M&A and talent integration to expand its product capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces discussed Salesforce’s longer-term outlook and AI platform strategy, including third-party takes on catalysts and new apps built on Salesforce, which support the stock’s narrative but are less immediate drivers than the VA deal. Article Title

Several pieces discussed Salesforce’s longer-term outlook and AI platform strategy, including third-party takes on catalysts and new apps built on Salesforce, which support the stock’s narrative but are less immediate drivers than the VA deal. Negative Sentiment: One article flagged a “critical security test” for Salesforce, which could raise investor concerns about execution and platform trust, though it is not as immediate as the contract news. Article Title

One article flagged a for Salesforce, which could raise investor concerns about execution and platform trust, though it is not as immediate as the contract news. Negative Sentiment: Salesforce was also mentioned in a piece about the company falling more than the broader market the prior day, reflecting that the stock has still been under pressure despite the recent upbeat headlines. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Salesforce from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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