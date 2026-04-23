Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,346 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 389,479 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $103,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,396 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 8,113 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,040.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $189.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.98. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $296.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $194.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $279.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here