Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,821 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 19,624 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 2.2% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $28,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 121,479 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,177 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $13,027,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of CRM opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $276.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.98.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.Salesforce's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.40.

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Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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