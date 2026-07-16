Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by NFSG Corp

NFSG Corp lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 21,268 shares during the quarter. NFSG Corp's holdings in Salesforce were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 683,790 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,394 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.42.

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Salesforce Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.32 and a fifty-two week high of $274.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $171.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.99. The stock has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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