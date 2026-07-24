Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,007 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 8,114 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $46,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Salesforce from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Salesforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Salesforce from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.51.

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Salesforce Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE:CRM opened at $156.97 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $170.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.32 and a 1-year high of $274.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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