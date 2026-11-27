State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,518 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's holdings in Salesforce were worth $67,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV raised its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV now owns 6,422 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Zacks Research raised shares of Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about CRM:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,416,936.57. This trade represents a 45.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 4,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $239.33 per share, for a total transaction of $999,442.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,958.84. This trade represents a 28.66% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $197.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.32 and a twelve month high of $269.11. The business's 50 day moving average is $225.88 and its 200-day moving average is $197.85. The stock has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc. NYSE: CRM develops cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer relationships and operations. Its products support sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, data management and application development, with artificial intelligence capabilities incorporated across its platform. The company's offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Data Cloud, along with Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and MuleSoft for connecting applications and systems.

Further Reading

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