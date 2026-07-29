Samsara Inc. $IOT Stock Position Boosted by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,946,646 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 599,651 shares during the quarter. Samsara comprises 6.6% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Samsara worth $93,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,597 shares of the company's stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Samsara by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 575,858 shares of the company's stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $6,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Samsara News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum improved: Samsara reclaimed its 50-day moving average, a signal that can indicate a developing short-term bullish trend. Samsara reclaimed the 50-day moving average

Samsara reclaimed its 50-day moving average, a signal that can indicate a developing short-term bullish trend. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term trend turned more constructive: IOT also crossed above its 200-day moving average, a widely followed technical threshold that may attract momentum-oriented investors and suggest improving long-term sentiment. Samsara crossed the 200-day moving average

IOT also crossed above its 200-day moving average, a widely followed technical threshold that may attract momentum-oriented investors and suggest improving long-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Small accounting-officer sale: Chief Accounting Officer Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 960 shares for approximately $36,192, reducing his holdings by 0.59%. The transaction was made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, making it a limited signal of management’s current outlook. Kirchhoff insider sale filing

Chief Accounting Officer Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 960 shares for approximately $36,192, reducing his holdings by 0.59%. The transaction was made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, making it a limited signal of management’s current outlook. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales could weigh on sentiment: CEO Sanjit Biswas sold a combined 265,900 shares for about $9.53 million, while insider John Bicket sold a combined 263,900 shares for roughly $9.53 million. Each reduced ownership by about 71% in the July 21 transactions, though the sales were pre-planned under Rule 10b5-1. Additional sales the following day by both executives were smaller but add to the selling narrative. Biswas insider sale filings Bicket insider sale filings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IOT

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 245,925 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $9,042,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,456,380. This represents a 72.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $19,802,808.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,256,487 shares in the company, valued at $72,816,835.49. This represents a 21.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,611,371 shares of company stock worth $152,423,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Samsara Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of IOT stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.38, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

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