Samson Rock Capital LLP Has $25.06 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Samson Rock Capital LLP grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 55.0% of Samson Rock Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Samson Rock Capital LLP's holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $25,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Huber Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.04.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company's fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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