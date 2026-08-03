Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New $2 Million Investment in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,780 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Cintas comprises approximately 4.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cintas by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 212,192 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,924 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $204.63 on Monday. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $161.16 and a 12-month high of $226.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Cintas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.13%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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