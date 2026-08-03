Samson Rock Capital LLP Sells 1,275,000 Shares of Allied Gold Corporation $AAUC

Samson Rock Capital LLP lowered its position in Allied Gold Corporation (NYSE:AAUC - Free Report) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,275,000 shares during the quarter. Allied Gold accounts for approximately 7.8% of Samson Rock Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned 0.12% of Allied Gold worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allied Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gold in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

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Allied Gold Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Allied Gold stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. Allied Gold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -0.20. The business's fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter. Allied Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 36.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Gold Corporation will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAUC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Allied Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Allied Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Allied Gold to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Allied Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Allied Gold to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Gold has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAUC

Allied Gold Profile

Allied Gold NYSE: AAUC is a publicly listed company that operates in the gold mining sector. The firm's business centers on identifying, acquiring and advancing gold-bearing properties with the objective of creating and operating economically viable mining assets. Allied Gold's activities are typical of junior and mid-tier gold companies, encompassing exploration, resource definition, development planning and the eventual production and sale of gold.

Core business activities for Allied Gold include mineral exploration programs to discover and delineate gold resources, feasibility and engineering studies to assess project economics, permitting and mine development work where projects progress to the construction phase, and operational oversight for producing assets.

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