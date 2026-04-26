Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 3,809 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,594 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $38,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.38. The stock has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.28. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.03%.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $158.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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