Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,831 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 10,763 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $27,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of QCOM opened at $177.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $209.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $179.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $221.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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