Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $40.12 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,688 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 87,411 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $40,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

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Oracle Trading Down 2.7%

ORCL opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company's 50-day moving average is $181.33 and its 200 day moving average is $170.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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