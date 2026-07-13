Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,383 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Sandisk were worth $21,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $100,080,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $9,788,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $591,000.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of SNDK opened at $1,915.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,726.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,001.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,684.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target on Sandisk and said it expects a strong earnings beat, citing favorable NAND pricing trends and improving fundamentals ahead of the company’s upcoming quarterly report. Article Title

Wedbush raised its price target on Sandisk and said it expects a strong earnings beat, citing favorable NAND pricing trends and improving fundamentals ahead of the company’s upcoming quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Sandisk and other memory stocks rebounded after a Samsung-led sector selloff, as investors rotated back into the group on hopes that demand remains strong. Article Title

Sandisk and other memory stocks rebounded after a Samsung-led sector selloff, as investors rotated back into the group on hopes that demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Meta signed a multi-year NAND flash supply deal with Sandisk added to optimism around AI infrastructure demand and long-term storage sales. Article Title

Reports that Meta signed a multi-year NAND flash supply deal with Sandisk added to optimism around AI infrastructure demand and long-term storage sales. Positive Sentiment: Sandisk announced it will report fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results on August 5, followed by an Investor Day on August 13, which keeps a near-term catalyst in focus. Article Title

Sandisk announced it will report fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results on August 5, followed by an Investor Day on August 13, which keeps a near-term catalyst in focus. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk is being highlighted in broader market coverage and stock-mover lists, reflecting elevated trading interest rather than a single company-specific development. Article Title

Sandisk is being highlighted in broader market coverage and stock-mover lists, reflecting elevated trading interest rather than a single company-specific development. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that investors may be pricing in too much AI-memory optimism, with concerns that storage demand could be peaking after the recent rally. Article Title

Some commentary warned that investors may be pricing in too much AI-memory optimism, with concerns that storage demand could be peaking after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: A separate article argued that investors didn’t need Sandisk to benefit from the AI wave, suggesting some capital could rotate into broader semiconductor ETFs instead of the stock. Article Title

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here