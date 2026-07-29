Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 325,666.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,546 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Sandisk comprises about 0.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.'s holdings in Sandisk were worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,080,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDK. Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sandisk from $3,250.00 to $3,050.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,811.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Trading Down 14.2%

SNDK opened at $1,096.10 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,747.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,104.73. The stock has a market cap of $162.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand continues to support Sandisk’s memory and data-storage growth. One analysis identifies Sandisk as an AI beneficiary that has outperformed NVIDIA, while its latest reported quarter showed revenue growth of 251% year over year and earnings well above consensus. 2 AI Stocks That Beat NVIDIA - and Could Soar Even Higher

AI infrastructure demand continues to support Sandisk’s memory and data-storage growth. One analysis identifies Sandisk as an AI beneficiary that has outperformed NVIDIA, while its latest reported quarter showed revenue growth of 251% year over year and earnings well above consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to Sandisk’s next earnings report, with the company’s strong results and AI-related demand offering potential support, but the stock’s outlook remains highly dependent on continued growth in memory pricing and demand.

Investors are looking ahead to Sandisk’s next earnings report, with the company’s strong results and AI-related demand offering potential support, but the stock’s outlook remains highly dependent on continued growth in memory pricing and demand. Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks extended their pullback as concerns about an AI bubble, rising infrastructure costs and stretched expectations weighed on the Nasdaq and the broader AI trade. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Chip stocks extended their pullback as concerns about an AI bubble, rising infrastructure costs and stretched expectations weighed on the Nasdaq and the broader AI trade. Negative Sentiment: China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) made a strong market debut, while reports of progress on domestically developed Chinese lithography equipment heightened fears that Chinese companies could close the technology gap in NAND and other memory products. Why are Micron, Sandisk, and SK Hynix stocks falling today?

China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) made a strong market debut, while reports of progress on domestically developed Chinese lithography equipment heightened fears that Chinese companies could close the technology gap in NAND and other memory products. Negative Sentiment: Technical selling has accelerated after Sandisk’s extraordinary rally from its 2025 spinoff, leaving the shares more than 50% below their June peak and below key moving averages. Analysts and commentators warn that the retreat may reflect both profit-taking and a reset of overly optimistic expectations.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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