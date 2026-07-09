Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Sold by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Sandisk makes up 17.3% of AIGH Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Sandisk worth $127,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDK. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,684.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK opened at $1,727.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,692.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $978.66. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $2,354.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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