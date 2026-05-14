Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Stock Position Cut by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lessened its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,970 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Sandisk were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,057,000.

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Sandisk Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,447.23 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $1,600.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $866.60 and a 200-day moving average of $538.61. The firm has a market cap of $214.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho set a $1,220.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,065.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

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About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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