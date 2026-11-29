Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $11,396,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,914,086,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,928,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3,585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,901,787 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,125,303,000 after buying an additional 4,768,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $276.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5%

CRM opened at $198.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50-day moving average price is $224.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.32 and a 12 month high of $269.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $2.63. Salesforce had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Salesforce's payout ratio is 16.04%.

Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Investors following CRM have been watching these headlines:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,416,936.57. This represents a 45.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 4,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $239.33 per share, for a total transaction of $999,442.08. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,486,958.84. The trade was a 28.66% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc. NYSE: CRM develops cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer relationships and operations. Its products support sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, data management and application development, with artificial intelligence capabilities incorporated across its platform. The company's offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Data Cloud, along with Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and MuleSoft for connecting applications and systems.

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