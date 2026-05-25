Sandro Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sandro Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,945 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of Sandro Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total transaction of $982,611.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,248,077.48. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,773 shares of company stock worth $37,989,011. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Arete Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.66.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $266.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $239.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.70. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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