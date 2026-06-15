Sands Capital Management LLC Has $448.80 Million Stock Position in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087,048 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,258 shares during the quarter. Flutter Entertainment accounts for 1.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Flutter Entertainment worth $448,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 115 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 83.3% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

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Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FLUT opened at $110.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a one year low of $91.52 and a one year high of $313.68. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.51.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.Flutter Entertainment's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flutter said it will delist from the London Stock Exchange in August and concentrate all trading in New York, a move aimed at lowering costs and simplifying its listing structure. WSJ article

Flutter said it will delist from the London Stock Exchange in August and concentrate all trading in New York, a move aimed at lowering costs and simplifying its listing structure. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also encouraged by World Cup-related optimism, with several reports highlighting Flutter as a potential beneficiary of a betting surge during the tournament and management expecting very strong customer activity. Barron's article

Investors are also encouraged by World Cup-related optimism, with several reports highlighting Flutter as a potential beneficiary of a betting surge during the tournament and management expecting very strong customer activity. Positive Sentiment: Flutter was also mentioned alongside other stocks that could benefit from the World Cup betting boom, reinforcing the market’s view that the company has a major near-term catalyst in its FanDuel-led U.S. business. Invezz article

Flutter was also mentioned alongside other stocks that could benefit from the World Cup betting boom, reinforcing the market’s view that the company has a major near-term catalyst in its FanDuel-led U.S. business. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage focused on the mechanics of the delisting, including the final London trading date and the company’s shift to a sole New York venue, which is important strategically but not a direct earnings update. Proactive Investors article

Other coverage focused on the mechanics of the delisting, including the final London trading date and the company’s shift to a sole New York venue, which is important strategically but not a direct earnings update. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary before the open also noted Flutter’s delisting news among broader headlines, helping keep the stock in focus with investors. Investopedia article

Market commentary before the open also noted Flutter’s delisting news among broader headlines, helping keep the stock in focus with investors. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage framed the London exit as another setback for U.K. markets, which could create a modest reputational overhang even though the move is intended to benefit Flutter shareholders. Guardian article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director John A. Bryant bought 1,950 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.86 per share, with a total value of $200,577.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $949,912.10. The trade was a 26.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 3,084 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $302,632.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,293,610.38. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,453 shares of company stock worth $1,045,526 and sold 5,994 shares worth $577,293. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLUT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $160.00 to $143.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.57.

Get Our Latest Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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