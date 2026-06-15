Sands Capital Management LLC Has $677.92 Million Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,123,318 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,395,014 shares during the period. Samsara makes up 2.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Samsara worth $677,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Samsara by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Samsara by 953.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Samsara by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 30,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $946,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 153,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,433.60. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $19,802,808.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,256,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,816,835.49. This trade represents a 21.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,976,173 shares of company stock valued at $155,523,670. Company insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Samsara from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IOT

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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