Sands Capital Management LLC Has $779.85 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,958 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 35,849 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 2.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Intuitive Surgical worth $779,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $571.28.

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook.

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern.

Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst.

Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Article: BofA adjusts price target on Intuitive Surgical to $515 from $520

BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance.

One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a view calling Intuitive Surgical an “excellent business, unattractive stock,” reflecting ongoing investor caution around the valuation. Article: Intuitive Surgical: Excellent Business, Unattractive Stock

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $411.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.88 and a 200-day moving average of $495.68. The company has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $396.68 and a one year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156.94. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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