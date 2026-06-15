Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 77,792 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,469,848 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,792 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for about 2.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Spotify Technology worth $853,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,249 shares of the company's stock worth $2,736,450,000 after purchasing an additional 89,951 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,863,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,663,024,000 after acquiring an additional 133,108 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,547,890,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,803,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,258,615,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $991,223,000 after acquiring an additional 93,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total value of $18,600,327.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,734.59. The trade was a 84.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,647,508. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spotify Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $695.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $655.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $480.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $482.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.35.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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