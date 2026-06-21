Sankala Group LLC Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,619 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Sankala Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $2,150,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.03 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. President Capital raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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