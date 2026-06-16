Sanmina Corporation $SANM Holdings Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,420 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Sanmina worth $38,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 21,174.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,529 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,023 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $244,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,529 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,891,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 912.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $259.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $288.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average price is $215.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.87.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

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Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total value of $27,087,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,227,573 shares in the company, valued at $280,917,805.32. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,179.52. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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