SAP SE $SAP Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 191.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,152 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in SAP were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

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SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $162.54 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $148.06 and a 12 month high of $313.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $199.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.76.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.08%.The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $2.9291 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. This is a positive change from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. SAP's payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SAP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of SAP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

Positive Sentiment: SAP said it will tighten hiring and travel spending so it can redirect resources toward a larger AI push, which could support longer-term margins and product growth if the investments pay off. SAP Seeks to Rein in Costs to Focus on AI Investments

SAP said it will tighten hiring and travel spending so it can redirect resources toward a larger AI push, which could support longer-term margins and product growth if the investments pay off. Positive Sentiment: Management is framing the AI strategy as a redeployment of workers rather than a major job-cutting program, which may ease investor concerns about execution risk and employee disruption. SAP trying to embrace AI without job cuts; experts divided: report

Management is framing the AI strategy as a redeployment of workers rather than a major job-cutting program, which may ease investor concerns about execution risk and employee disruption. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted SAP’s effort to embrace AI without layoffs, but the market impact is likely limited unless the company gives clearer details on efficiency gains or revenue upside. Can You Embrace A.I. Without Layoffs? This Company Says It’s Trying.

Additional coverage highlighted SAP’s effort to embrace AI without layoffs, but the market impact is likely limited unless the company gives clearer details on efficiency gains or revenue upside. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst estimate cuts from Erste Group point to slightly lower earnings expectations, but the revisions were modest and appear secondary to the AI and cost-control narrative today. MarketBeat SAP coverage

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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