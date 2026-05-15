SAP SE $SAP Stock Position Lifted by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,880 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. SAP accounts for 3.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s holdings in SAP were worth $19,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SAP by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,718 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in SAP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,154 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in SAP by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,031 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp cut SAP from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Santander raised SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $164.14 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $158.58 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $176.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.08%.The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $2.9291 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. This is a positive change from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. SAP's payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

SAP News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

SAP Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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