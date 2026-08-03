Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 173,286 Yum China $YUMC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 173,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd now owns 28,350 shares of the company's stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Yum China by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,258 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Yum China

Here are the key news stories impacting Yum China this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue beat expectations: Revenue increased 13% year over year to $3.14 billion, exceeding the $3.05 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS rose 21% to $0.70, ahead of the roughly $0.67-$0.69 forecast, while operating profit climbed 14% to $348 million. Yum China Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue increased 13% year over year to $3.14 billion, exceeding the $3.05 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS rose 21% to $0.70, ahead of the roughly $0.67-$0.69 forecast, while operating profit climbed 14% to $348 million. Positive Sentiment: Profitability continued to improve: Operating margins expanded year over year for the ninth consecutive quarter, and same-store sales growth improved sequentially to 1%. Strong delivery sales and continued restaurant expansion provided additional support. Pizza Hut Acquisition and Earnings

Operating margins expanded year over year for the ninth consecutive quarter, and same-store sales growth improved sequentially to 1%. Strong delivery sales and continued restaurant expansion provided additional support. Positive Sentiment: Pizza Hut acquisition adds a growth catalyst: Yum China expects to complete its purchase of the Pizza Hut brand in mainland China in August. Management says owning the brand could accelerate growth and expand margins, improving long-term control over the business.

Yum China expects to complete its purchase of the Pizza Hut brand in mainland China in August. Management says owning the brand could accelerate growth and expand margins, improving long-term control over the business. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain substantial: The company is on track to return approximately $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2026, equivalent to about 10% of its current market capitalization, and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share. Yum China Second-Quarter Results

The company is on track to return approximately $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2026, equivalent to about 10% of its current market capitalization, and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is constructive but not uniformly bullish: Earnings-estimate revisions and consensus price targets suggest further upside, although one cited six-to-12-month target near $49 implies limited appreciation from recent levels. Yum China Analyst Price Targets

Earnings-estimate revisions and consensus price targets suggest further upside, although one cited six-to-12-month target near $49 implies limited appreciation from recent levels. Negative Sentiment: Key risks remain: Delivery-related cost pressure, cautious Chinese consumer spending and execution risks surrounding the Pizza Hut acquisition could limit the benefit of the earnings momentum.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Yum China from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. Yum China has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $58.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.84%.The company's revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Yum China's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

Further Reading

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