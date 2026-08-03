Sapient Capital LLC Cuts Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,356 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 51,955 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Sapient Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BWX Technologies worth $47,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $9,754,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $237,783,000 after buying an additional 216,707 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 354.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $168.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.07 and a 12-month high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BWX Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BWX Technologies wasn't on the list.

While BWX Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here