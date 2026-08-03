Sapient Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,845 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 14,235 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,546 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 716 shares of the construction company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,899 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company's stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

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D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $143.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.75 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company's 50 day moving average is $151.49 and its 200 day moving average is $150.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 9.15%.D.R. Horton's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is 17.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Further Reading

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