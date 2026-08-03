Sapient Capital LLC Has $21.41 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,126 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leadership realignment targets growth: Home Depot is combining its merchandising, customer experience and Pro-focused operations to create a more seamless customer experience and capture a larger share of the estimated $1.2 trillion home-improvement market. Management says the changes are intended to strengthen the core business, improve innovation and win more professional customers. The Home Depot Announces Organizational Realignment

Home Depot is combining its merchandising, customer experience and Pro-focused operations to create a more seamless customer experience and capture a larger share of the estimated $1.2 trillion home-improvement market. Management says the changes are intended to strengthen the core business, improve innovation and win more professional customers. Positive Sentiment: Greater investment in digital advertising: Home Depot is reportedly among the major brands increasing advertising on ChatGPT as OpenAI expands its mobile advertising business. If effective, the channel could help the retailer reach consumers researching home projects and drive online sales. Brands Betting Bigger on ChatGPT Ads

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $332.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $332.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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