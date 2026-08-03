Sapient Capital LLC Has $22.04 Million Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,760 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 147,363 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $22,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after buying an additional 444,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: O'Reilly reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $4.89 billion, ahead of analysts’ $4.86 billion estimate. Earnings were $0.86 per share, matching the broader consensus and exceeding the $0.85 estimate cited by Zacks, while year-over-year EPS increased from $0.78. O'Reilly Automotive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

O'Reilly reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $4.89 billion, ahead of analysts’ $4.86 billion estimate. Earnings were $0.86 per share, matching the broader consensus and exceeding the $0.85 estimate cited by Zacks, while year-over-year EPS increased from $0.78. Positive Sentiment: Strong comparable-store sales and growth among professional customers supported the quarter and helped lift O'Reilly’s 2026 outlook, signaling continued demand for automotive parts and services. O'Reilly Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Comparable and Pro Sales

Strong comparable-store sales and growth among professional customers supported the quarter and helped lift O'Reilly’s 2026 outlook, signaling continued demand for automotive parts and services. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting accelerated share repurchases may support earnings per share and return capital to shareholders, particularly with the stock trading below its one-year high. O'Reilly Is Ramping Up Repurchases

Coverage highlighting accelerated share repurchases may support earnings per share and return capital to shareholders, particularly with the stock trading below its one-year high. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen retained a “buy” rating with a $110 price target, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Morgan Stanley likewise maintained an “overweight” rating with a $108 target.

TD Cowen retained a “buy” rating with a $110 price target, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Morgan Stanley likewise maintained an “overweight” rating with a $108 target. Neutral Sentiment: Despite constructive ratings, both firms reduced their targets—TD Cowen from $117 and Morgan Stanley from $112—suggesting analysts remain positive but have moderated their valuation or growth assumptions.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $89.35 on Monday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average is $91.65.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 232.45% and a net margin of 14.27%.O'Reilly Automotive's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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