Sapient Capital LLC Has $22.68 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Sapient Capital LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 10,520 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $518,368,000 after buying an additional 4,113,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,948,000 after buying an additional 3,046,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,687,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $130.21 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $129.61 and its 200-day moving average is $135.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $161.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.46 and a 12-month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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