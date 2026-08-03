Sapient Capital LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. $KE

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE - Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,365 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 87,149 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Kimball Electronics worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 74.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 187,186 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 215,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 97,459 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,578 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,519 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KE

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $594.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $352.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.27 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc is a global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider headquartered in Jasper, Tennessee. The company offers end-to-end product design and manufacturing solutions, serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across a range of industries. With a focus on precision electronics and complex assemblies, Kimball Electronics leverages advanced engineering capabilities, quality systems and lean production methods to support customers from product concept through full-scale production.

The company's core offerings include printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), system integration, tooling and test fixture development, and aftermarket services.

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