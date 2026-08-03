Sapient Capital LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Sapient Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,304 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.3%

HWM stock opened at $282.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $269.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.88. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.45 and a 1-year high of $295.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.53.

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Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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