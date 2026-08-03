Sapient Capital LLC Invests $13.57 Million in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR $HSAI

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 710,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,574,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of Hesai Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hesai Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hesai Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSAI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hesai Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hesai Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Hesai Group

Hesai Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSAI opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Hesai Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $98.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Analysts predict that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hesai Group Profile

Hesai Group is a technology company specializing in the development and production of advanced LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software platforms for autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation and mapping applications. The company’s core business centers on delivering high-performance, high-reliability LiDAR solutions designed to enable precise three-dimensional sensing and real-time environment perception. Hesai’s product lineup spans mechanical rotating LiDAR units, solid-state and MEMS-based sensors, as well as integrated software stacks for object detection, tracking and data fusion.

Founded in 2014 by a team of laser sensing and robotics researchers, Hesai built its reputation on improving range, resolution and reliability of LiDAR systems while driving down cost and size.

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