Sapient Capital LLC Purchases 3,638 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $505,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,773 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,064.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $218,264,000 after buying an additional 1,192,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after buying an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron remains a major beneficiary of the AI boom, with reports highlighting record highs, strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and tight supply that is supporting pricing power and a favorable revenue/margin outlook. Article Title

Micron remains a major beneficiary of the AI boom, with reports highlighting record highs, strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and tight supply that is supporting pricing power and a favorable revenue/margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: News that Samsung may face labor disruptions lifted hopes for tighter memory-chip supply, which can benefit Micron by supporting stronger industry pricing and potentially improving margins. Article Title

News that Samsung may face labor disruptions lifted hopes for tighter memory-chip supply, which can benefit Micron by supporting stronger industry pricing and potentially improving margins. Positive Sentiment: Multiple market pieces pointed to Micron as one of the standout AI trade names, reinforcing investor enthusiasm for the stock after its huge run over the past year. Article Title

Multiple market pieces pointed to Micron as one of the standout AI trade names, reinforcing investor enthusiasm for the stock after its huge run over the past year. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on bullish investor commentary and portfolio updates, but these were more sentiment-driven than fundamentally new, so they are unlikely to be the main driver of the stock today. Article Title

Several articles focused on bullish investor commentary and portfolio updates, but these were more sentiment-driven than fundamentally new, so they are unlikely to be the main driver of the stock today. Negative Sentiment: Micron came under pressure from a broader semiconductor sell-off and investor worries that the AI rally has pushed memory-chip valuations too far too fast. Article Title

Micron came under pressure from a broader semiconductor sell-off and investor worries that the AI rally has pushed memory-chip valuations too far too fast. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also flagged concerns about demand durability, China exposure, and the risk that memory-market conditions could weaken if AI spending cools. Article Title

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.0%

MU stock opened at $681.54 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $484.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.96. The company has a market capitalization of $768.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $818.67.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $495.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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