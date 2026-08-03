Sapient Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,782 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial set a $370.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $460.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $402.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $311.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.38 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.15, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $389.93 and its 200 day moving average is $397.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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