Sapient Capital LLC Sells 2,038 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Cummins were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10,317.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,254,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $863,441,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $473,471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 257.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,670 shares of the company's stock worth $396,343,000 after purchasing an additional 530,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,796 shares of the company's stock worth $277,071,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 701 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.75, for a total transaction of $482,813.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,755. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bonnie J. Fetch sold 652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $456,523.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,177,519.01. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $635.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $670.10 and a 200 day moving average of $622.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $354.68 and a 1-year high of $737.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Cummins's payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $752.00 to $761.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cummins from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $740.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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