Sapient Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,287 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 71,772 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Sapient Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $47,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Chevron by 9.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas raised its stake in Chevron by 76.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $197.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.12. The stock has a market cap of $392.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.49. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $146.49 and a 1-year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.51. Chevron had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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