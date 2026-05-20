Saranac Partners Ltd Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Saranac Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,183 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for 3.2% of Saranac Partners Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Saranac Partners Ltd's holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,173,705 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,108,657,000 after buying an additional 176,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,684 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,835,573,000 after buying an additional 126,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,463,518 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $839,141,000 after buying an additional 209,043 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,820,376 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $784,361,000 after buying an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,444,000 after buying an additional 695,419 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 target price on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AME

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $221.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.70. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.43 and a 1 year high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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