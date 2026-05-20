Saranac Partners Ltd Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Saranac Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,718 shares during the period. Saranac Partners Ltd's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 742 shares of the construction company's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the construction company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $851.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $708.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $714.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $623.03 and its 200-day moving average is $523.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.56 and a 12 month high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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