Saranac Partners Ltd Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Saranac Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,790 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 3.3% of Saranac Partners Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Saranac Partners Ltd's holdings in Walmart were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 14,475 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 547 shares of the retailer's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $138.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,287 shares in the company, valued at $83,821,522.52. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $2,460,201.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,023,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $509,780,812.39. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,190 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,838. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.68. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.43 and a 12 month high of $135.16.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here