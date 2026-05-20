Saranac Partners Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Saranac Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 200,384 shares during the quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,994,916 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,487,918,000 after purchasing an additional 790,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,971,705 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,462,645,000 after purchasing an additional 254,626 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,650,425 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,448,474,000 after purchasing an additional 515,938 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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