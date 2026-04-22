Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT - Free Report) by 230.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,536 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 167,831 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.23% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,757.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,280 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,251,593 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 268,829 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.29. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.71). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.74% and a negative net margin of 38.34%.The business had revenue of $442.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 7,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $123,207.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,040.30. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta's core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company's mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta's commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sarepta Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sarepta Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here