Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT - Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,078 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 505,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $36,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,140 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,208 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.72.

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Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%

SRPT stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.21. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $25.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $2.18. Sarepta Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.42) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta's core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company's mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta's commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

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