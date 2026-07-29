Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT - Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,329 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 113,917 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.35% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,140 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,208 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.72.

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Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.21. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $25.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $2.18. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.42) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta's core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company's mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta's commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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